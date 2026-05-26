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U.S. Navy Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center, and Adm. Mark Hammond, chief of navy, Royal Australian Navy, left, listen as Vice Adm. Yasuhiro Kunimi, vice chief of staff, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, right, speaks during a panel about Naval leadership at the Indian Ocean Defence & Security (IODS) 2026 Conference and Exhibition in Perth, Australia, May 26, 2026. IODS 2026, Australia’s premier forum on defence and security in the Indian Ocean region, is a strategically focused international defense and security event designed to facilitate high-level engagement on shared regional challenges, capability development, and sovereign industry growth. U.S. Pacific Fleet delivers combat-ready naval forces to defend the homeland and U.S. interests throughout the region, provide credible deterrence, and strengthen U.S. alliances and partnerships to ensure a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)