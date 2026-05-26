Purple Heart Medal presented to Iraq War veteran

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BROOKLAND, Ark., — U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford addresses an audience May 27, 2026, of roughly 30 family members, friends and military members, praising retired Arkansas National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Joe J. Shelby for his military service to the state and nation. Shelby was deployed to Iraq July 19, 2006, to Oct. 12, 2007. While there, Shelby served as a platoon sergeant with Alpha Co., 875th Engineer Battalion, in Balad, Iraq, conducting route clearance missions. Shelby sustained seven separate improvised explosive device blasts over the course of his tour, resulting in concussions and traumatic brain injury. On Jan. 9, 2007, while leading his platoon, Shelby's vehicle sustained a direct IED strike that rendered it completely inoperable and caused significant concussive injuries. The lasting impact of these combat wounds ultimately led to a severe medical event he suffered on May 23, 2025. The Purple Heart is the nation’s oldest medal, dating back to Aug. 7, 1782.