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    Purple Heart Medal presented to Iraq War veteran [Image 2 of 3]

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    Purple Heart Medal presented to Iraq War veteran

    BROOKLAND, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2026

    Photo by John Oldham 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    BROOKLAND, Ark., — Arkansas National Guard Brig. Gen. Michael Henderson, retired Arkansas Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Joe J. Shelby, and U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford pose for a photo May 27, 2026, after Shelby was presented the Purple Heart Medal and certificate in a ceremony here. Shelby was deployed to Iraq July 19, 2006, to Oct. 12, 2007. While there, Shelby served as a platoon sergeant with Alpha Co., 875th Engineer Battalion, in Balad, Iraq, conducting route clearance missions. Shelby sustained seven separate improvised explosive device blasts over the course of his tour, resulting in concussions and traumatic brain injury. On Jan. 9, 2007, while leading his platoon, Shelby's vehicle sustained a direct IED strike that rendered it completely inoperable and caused significant concussive injuries. The lasting impact of these combat wounds ultimately led to a severe medical event he suffered on May 23, 2025. The Purple Heart is the nation’s oldest medal, dating back to Aug. 7, 1782.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 19:00
    Photo ID: 9711272
    VIRIN: 260527-Z-NY349-1052
    Resolution: 7983x5366
    Size: 9.54 MB
    Location: BROOKLAND, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Purple Heart Medal presented to Iraq War veteran [Image 3 of 3], by John Oldham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Purple Heart Medal presented to Iraq War veteran
    Purple Heart Medal presented to Iraq War veteran
    Purple Heart Medal presented to Iraq War veteran

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