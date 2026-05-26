Purple Heart Medal presented to Iraq War veteran

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BROOKLAND, Ark., — Arkansas National Guard Brig. Gen. Michael Henderson pins the Purple Heart Medal May 27, 2026, to retired Arkansas Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Joe J. Shelby’s shirt. Shelby was deployed to Iraq July 19, 2006, to Oct. 12, 2007. While there, Shelby served as a platoon sergeant with Alpha Co., 875th Engineer Battalion, in Balad, Iraq, conducting route clearance missions. Shelby sustained seven separate improvised explosive device blasts over the course of his tour, resulting in concussions and traumatic brain injury. On Jan. 9, 2007, while leading his platoon, Shelby's vehicle sustained a direct IED strike that rendered it completely inoperable and caused significant concussive injuries. The lasting impact of these combat wounds ultimately led to a severe medical event he suffered on May 23, 2025. The Purple Heart is the nation’s oldest medal, dating back to Aug. 7, 1782.