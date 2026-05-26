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    530th MCT Farewell Ceremony [Image 11 of 13]

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    530th MCT Farewell Ceremony

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.26.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew L. Fermanich (right), senior enlisted advisor for the 729th Transportation Battalion, gives a coin to Spc. Clary Munoz, a Transportation Management Coordinator assigned to the 530th Movement Control Team, for being the top shot in the battalion during a farewell ceremony in Grafenwoehr, Germany, May 27, 2026. The 530th MCT is a U.S. Army Reserve unit based in Germany, serving as a critical logistical enabler for the U.S. Army Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 07:56
    Photo ID: 9709198
    VIRIN: 260527-A-XV403-1177
    Resolution: 6861x4574
    Size: 6.55 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 530th MCT Farewell Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Collin Mackall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    530th MCT Farewell Ceremony
    530th MCT Farewell Ceremony
    530th MCT Farewell Ceremony
    530th MCT Farewell Ceremony
    530th MCT Farewell Ceremony
    530th MCT Farewell Ceremony
    530th MCT Farewell Ceremony
    530th MCT Farewell Ceremony
    530th MCT Farewell Ceremony
    530th MCT Farewell Ceremony
    530th MCT Farewell Ceremony
    530th MCT Farewell Ceremony

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    USArmyReserves
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