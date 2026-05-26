U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew L. Fermanich (right), senior enlisted advisor for the 729th Transportation Battalion, gives a coin to Spc. Clary Munoz, a Transportation Management Coordinator assigned to the 530th Movement Control Team, for being the top shot in the battalion during a farewell ceremony in Grafenwoehr, Germany, May 27, 2026. The 530th MCT is a U.S. Army Reserve unit based in Germany, serving as a critical logistical enabler for the U.S. Army Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 07:56
|Photo ID:
|9709198
|VIRIN:
|260527-A-XV403-1177
|Resolution:
|6861x4574
|Size:
|6.55 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 530th MCT Farewell Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Collin Mackall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.