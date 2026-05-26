530th MCT Farewell Ceremony

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U.S. Army Lt. Col. Crisilda Irizarry (left), Commander of the 729th Transportation Battalion, awards 1st Lt. Xiomara A. Santiago, commander for the 530th Movement Control Team, the Army Achievement Medal during a farewell ceremony in Grafenwoehr, Germany, May 27, 2026. The 530th MCT is a U.S. Army Reserve unit based in Germany, serving as a critical logistical enabler for the U.S. Army Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall)