U.S. Army Lt. Col. Crisilda Irizarry (left), Commander of the 729th Transportation Battalion, awards 1st Lt. Xiomara A. Santiago, commander for the 530th Movement Control Team, the Army Achievement Medal during a farewell ceremony in Grafenwoehr, Germany, May 27, 2026. The 530th MCT is a U.S. Army Reserve unit based in Germany, serving as a critical logistical enabler for the U.S. Army Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 07:58
|Photo ID:
|9709195
|VIRIN:
|260527-A-XV403-1099
|Resolution:
|6369x4246
|Size:
|4.72 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 530th MCT Farewell Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Collin Mackall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.