U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 530th Movement Control Team, 729th Transportation Battalion, 163rd Regional Support Group, 7th Mission Support Command sing the army song during a farewell ceremony in Grafenwoehr, Germany, May 27, 2026. The 530th MCT is a U.S. Army Reserve unit based in Germany, serving as a critical logistical enabler for the U.S. Army Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 07:59
|Photo ID:
|9709194
|VIRIN:
|260527-A-XV403-1091
|Resolution:
|6536x4357
|Size:
|6.53 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 530th MCT Farewell Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Collin Mackall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.