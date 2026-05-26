530th MCT Farewell Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Crisilda Irizarry (left), commander of the 729th Transportation Battalion, awards Sgt. 1st Class Christopher S. Pelican, detachment sergeant for the 530th Movement Control Team, the Army Achievement Medal during a farewell ceremony in Grafenwoehr, Germany, May 27, 2026. The 530th MCT is a modern U.S. Army Reserve unit based in Germany, serving as a critical logistical enabler for the U.S. Army Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall)