U.S. Army Lt. Col. Crisilda Irizarry (left), commander of the 729th Transportation Battalion, awards Sgt. 1st Class Christopher S. Pelican, detachment sergeant for the 530th Movement Control Team, the Army Achievement Medal during a farewell ceremony in Grafenwoehr, Germany, May 27, 2026. The 530th MCT is a modern U.S. Army Reserve unit based in Germany, serving as a critical logistical enabler for the U.S. Army Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 07:57
|Photo ID:
|9709196
|VIRIN:
|260527-A-XV403-1120
|Resolution:
|6595x4397
|Size:
|5.04 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 530th MCT Farewell Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Collin Mackall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.