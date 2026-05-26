USNH Yokosuka Celebrates Return of Red Cross Dental Assistant Program

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YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 21, 2026) — Participants, instructors, American Red Cross representatives and staff from the Directorate of Dental Services pose for a group photo during a Red Cross Dental Assistant Program recognition ceremony at U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka. The revitalized Red Cross Dental Assistant Program provides participants with more than 600 hours of classroom instruction, clinical observation and hands-on training while supporting patient care and workforce development within Navy Medicine. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)