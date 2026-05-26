USNH Yokosuka Celebrates Return of Red Cross Dental Assistant Program

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YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 21, 2026) — Cmdr. Mathew Burdick, director for Dental Services at U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, presents a letter of completion to Alexis Cates during a Red Cross Dental Assistant Program recognition ceremony at U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka. The revitalized Red Cross Dental Assistant Program provides participants with more than 600 hours of classroom instruction, clinical observation and hands-on training while supporting patient care and workforce development within Navy Medicine. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)