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    USNH Yokosuka Celebrates Return of Red Cross Dental Assistant Program [Image 4 of 6]

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    USNH Yokosuka Celebrates Return of Red Cross Dental Assistant Program

    JAPAN

    05.20.2026

    Photo by Daniel Taylor 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 21, 2026) — Cmdr. Mathew Burdick, director for Dental Services at U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, presents a certificate of completion to Sophie Geller during a Red Cross Dental Assistant Program recognition ceremony at U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka. The revitalized Red Cross Dental Assistant Program provides participants with more than 600 hours of classroom instruction, clinical observation and hands-on training while supporting patient care and workforce development within Navy Medicine. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 00:11
    Photo ID: 9708791
    VIRIN: 260521-N-WC492-1011
    Resolution: 1920x1318
    Size: 1022.83 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USNH Yokosuka Celebrates Return of Red Cross Dental Assistant Program [Image 6 of 6], by Daniel Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USNH Yokosuka Celebrates Return of Red Cross Dental Assistant Program
    USNH Yokosuka Celebrates Return of Red Cross Dental Assistant Program
    USNH Yokosuka Celebrates Return of Red Cross Dental Assistant Program
    USNH Yokosuka Celebrates Return of Red Cross Dental Assistant Program
    USNH Yokosuka Celebrates Return of Red Cross Dental Assistant Program
    USNH Yokosuka Celebrates Return of Red Cross Dental Assistant Program

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    USNH Yokosuka Celebrates Return of Red Cross Dental Assistant Program

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    TAGS

    American Red Cross
    Navy Medicine
    USNH Yokosuka
    Workforce Development
    Dental Assistant Program
    Directorate of Dental Services

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