YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 21, 2026) — Cmdr. Mathew Burdick, director for Dental Services at U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, presents a certificate of completion to Mona Gallegos during a Red Cross Dental Assistant Program recognition ceremony at U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka. The revitalized Red Cross Dental Assistant Program provides participants with more than 600 hours of classroom instruction, clinical observation and hands-on training while supporting patient care and workforce development within Navy Medicine. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 00:11
|Photo ID:
|9708790
|VIRIN:
|260521-N-WC492-1007
|Resolution:
|1920x1366
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USNH Yokosuka Celebrates Return of Red Cross Dental Assistant Program [Image 6 of 6], by Daniel Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USNH Yokosuka Celebrates Return of Red Cross Dental Assistant Program
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