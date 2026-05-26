U.S. 4th Fleet Commander Strengthens Maritime Partnership During Argentina Visit

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Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, left, and Rear Adm. José Alberto Martí Garro, training and enlistment commander of the Argentine Navy, review and sign the minutes for the United States and Argentina Maritime Staff Talks (MST) 2026 at Puerto Belgrano Naval Base, Argentina, May 18, 2026. Senior naval leaders from the United States and Argentina convened at Puerto Belgrano Naval Base, Argentina from May 18-22, 2026, for a tri-service MST, reaffirming partnerships and outlining a path for future collaboration in cybersecurity and the maritime domain. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Margie Vinson)