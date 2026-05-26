Photo By Chief Petty Officer Margie Vinson | A U.S. Sailor, as part of a U.S. delegation, led by Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, renders honors during a celebration for the 212th Argentine Navy Day at Puerto Belgrano Naval Base, Argentina, May 17, 2026. Senior naval leaders from the United States and Argentina convened at Puerto Belgrano Naval Base, Argentina from May 18-22, 2026, for tri-service Maritime Staff Talks, reaffirming partnerships and outlining a path for future collaboration in cybersecurity and the maritime domain. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Margie Vinson) see less | View Image Page

U.S. 4th Fleet Commander Strengthens Maritime Partnership During Argentina Visit PUERTO BELGRANO NAVAL BASE, Argentina— Senior naval leaders from the United States and Argentina convened at Puerto Belgrano Naval Base, Argentina from May 18-22, 2026, for tri-service Maritime Staff Talks, reaffirming partnerships and outlining a path for future collaboration in cybersecurity and the maritime domain.

The U.S. delegation, led by Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, was hosted by Rear Adm. José Alberto Martí Garro of the Argentine Navy. The U.S. contingent also included Col. Jeffrey Hammond, Operations Officer for U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South, along with representatives from Joint Interagency Task Force South and Special Operations Command South.

The talks focused on enhancing interoperability, deepening maritime domain awareness, and advancing cybersecurity cooperation to address shared security interests. Key areas of discussion included leveraging upcoming multinational exercises such as UNITAS and Southern Seas to ensure seamless integration and teamwork between the two naval forces.

“Argentina has had a longstanding relationship of cooperation with the U.S.,” said Sardiello. “The foundation of that is interoperability, trust and security. This helps ensure international norms and maritime domain are enforced so that we may respond to any crisis.”

As part of the visit, the U.S. delegation participated in celebrations for the 212th Argentine Navy Day and observed a Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET) demonstration. The exercise featured the U.S. Army’s 7th Special Forces Group and Argentine Marine Special Operations Forces (Comandos Anfibios), observed alongside U.S. Ambassador Marc Stanley at the Baterias training area. The agenda also included a visit to the destroyer ARA Sarandi (D13) and the presentation of the Legion of Merit to former Naval Attaché Rear Adm. Calafel at the Argentine Navy Headquarters in Buenos Aires.

The event concluded with the signing of minutes by Rear Adm. Sardiello and Rear Adm. Martí Garro, formally documenting the key agreements reached and solidifying a collaborative path forward. Both leaders reiterated their shared commitment to a robust and lasting defense partnership between the United States and Argentina.

A U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet serves as a trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central, and South American maritime forces, working to promote unity, security, and stability throughout the region.

USNAVSOUTH/FOURTHFLT PA: PAO: Cmdr. Leslie Hubbell, mailto:leslie.l.hubbell.mil@us.navy.mil DPAO: Ensign Paul Archer, mailto:paul.l.archer3.mil@us.navy.mil DLCPO: MCC Margie Vinson, mailto:margie.m.vinson.mil@us.navy.mil