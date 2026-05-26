Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, addresses Argentine Sailors aboard MEKO 360H2-class destroyer ARA La Argentina (D 11) during a ship tour at Puerto Belgrano Naval Base, Argentina, May 18, 2026. Senior naval leaders from the United States and Argentina convened at Puerto Belgrano Naval Base, Argentina from May 18-22, 2026, for tri-service Maritime Staff Talks, reaffirming partnerships and outlining a path for future collaboration in cybersecurity and the maritime domain. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Margie Vinson)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 21:24
|Photo ID:
|9708614
|VIRIN:
|260519-N-EF272-1270
|Resolution:
|4418x3156
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|AR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. 4th Fleet Commander Strengthens Maritime Partnership During Argentina Visit [Image 10 of 10], by CPO Margie Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. 4th Fleet Commander Strengthens Maritime Partnership During Argentina Visit
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