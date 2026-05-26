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    U.S. 4th Fleet Commander Strengthens Maritime Partnership During Argentina Visit [Image 9 of 10]

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    U.S. 4th Fleet Commander Strengthens Maritime Partnership During Argentina Visit

    ARGENTINA

    05.19.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Margie Vinson 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, addresses Argentine Sailors aboard MEKO 360H2-class destroyer ARA La Argentina (D 11) during a ship tour at Puerto Belgrano Naval Base, Argentina, May 18, 2026. Senior naval leaders from the United States and Argentina convened at Puerto Belgrano Naval Base, Argentina from May 18-22, 2026, for tri-service Maritime Staff Talks, reaffirming partnerships and outlining a path for future collaboration in cybersecurity and the maritime domain. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Margie Vinson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 21:24
    Photo ID: 9708614
    VIRIN: 260519-N-EF272-1270
    Resolution: 4418x3156
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: AR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. 4th Fleet Commander Strengthens Maritime Partnership During Argentina Visit [Image 10 of 10], by CPO Margie Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. 4th Fleet Commander Strengthens Maritime Partnership During Argentina Visit
    U.S. 4th Fleet Commander Strengthens Maritime Partnership During Argentina Visit
    U.S. 4th Fleet Commander Strengthens Maritime Partnership During Argentina Visit
    U.S. 4th Fleet Commander Strengthens Maritime Partnership During Argentina Visit
    U.S. 4th Fleet Commander Strengthens Maritime Partnership During Argentina Visit
    U.S. 4th Fleet Commander Strengthens Maritime Partnership During Argentina Visit
    U.S. 4th Fleet Commander Strengthens Maritime Partnership During Argentina Visit
    U.S. 4th Fleet Commander Strengthens Maritime Partnership During Argentina Visit
    U.S. 4th Fleet Commander Strengthens Maritime Partnership During Argentina Visit
    U.S. 4th Fleet Commander Strengthens Maritime Partnership During Argentina Visit

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