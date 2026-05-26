U.S. 4th Fleet Commander Strengthens Maritime Partnership During Argentina Visit

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Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, boards MEKO 360H2-class destroyer ARA La Argentina (D 11) for a ship tour at Puerto Belgrano Naval Base, Argentina, May 18, 2026. Senior naval leaders from the United States and Argentina convened at Puerto Belgrano Naval Base, Argentina from May 18-22, 2026, for tri-service Maritime Staff Talks, reaffirming partnerships and outlining a path for future collaboration in cybersecurity and the maritime domain. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Margie Vinson)