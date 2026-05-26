Scouts from Scouting America Troops 24 and 32 and Packs 166 and 167 gather for a photo during a Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at the Schofield Barracks Cemetery on May 25, 2026. The Scouts honored fallen service members by placing an American flag and a Hawaiian lei at each of the cemetery’s 2,118 gravesites prior to the ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 16:51
|Photo ID:
|9708060
|VIRIN:
|260525-A-TO519-1061
|Resolution:
|2016x1512
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Hawaii commemorates fallen heroes on Memorial Day [Image 16 of 16], by Nathan Wilkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Hawaii commemorates fallen heroes on Memorial Day
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