U.S. Army Hawaii commemorates fallen heroes on Memorial Day

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Scouts from Scouting America Troops 24 and 32 and Packs 166 and 167 gather for a photo during a Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at the Schofield Barracks Cemetery on May 25, 2026. The Scouts honored fallen service members by placing an American flag and a Hawaiian lei at each of the cemetery’s 2,118 gravesites prior to the ceremony.