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    U.S. Army Hawaii commemorates fallen heroes on Memorial Day [Image 10 of 16]

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    U.S. Army Hawaii commemorates fallen heroes on Memorial Day

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2026

    Photo by Nathan Wilkes 

    U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii

    Col. Rachel Sullivan, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii commander, speaks to guests during a Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at the Schofield Barracks Cemetery on May 25, 2026. The ceremony honored fallen service members through commemorative remarks, wreath presentations by veterans and community organizations, a 21-gun salute by Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division, and musical tributes by the 25th Infantry Division Band, including the playing of “Taps.”

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 16:51
    Photo ID: 9708017
    VIRIN: 260525-A-TO519-1036
    Resolution: 4389x2926
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army Hawaii commemorates fallen heroes on Memorial Day [Image 16 of 16], by Nathan Wilkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army Hawaii commemorates fallen heroes on Memorial Day
    U.S. Army Hawaii commemorates fallen heroes on Memorial Day
    U.S. Army Hawaii commemorates fallen heroes on Memorial Day
    U.S. Army Hawaii commemorates fallen heroes on Memorial Day
    U.S. Army Hawaii commemorates fallen heroes on Memorial Day
    U.S. Army Hawaii commemorates fallen heroes on Memorial Day
    U.S. Army Hawaii commemorates fallen heroes on Memorial Day
    U.S. Army Hawaii commemorates fallen heroes on Memorial Day
    U.S. Army Hawaii commemorates fallen heroes on Memorial Day
    U.S. Army Hawaii commemorates fallen heroes on Memorial Day
    U.S. Army Hawaii commemorates fallen heroes on Memorial Day
    U.S. Army Hawaii commemorates fallen heroes on Memorial Day
    U.S. Army Hawaii commemorates fallen heroes on Memorial Day
    U.S. Army Hawaii commemorates fallen heroes on Memorial Day
    U.S. Army Hawaii commemorates fallen heroes on Memorial Day
    U.S. Army Hawaii commemorates fallen heroes on Memorial Day

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    Schofield Barracks
    Memorial Day
    U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii
    Hawaii
    25th Infantry Division
    remembrance ceremony

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