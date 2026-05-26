U.S. Army Hawaii commemorates fallen heroes on Memorial Day

Photo By Nathan Wilkes | American flags mark the white marble headstones of fallen service members at Schofield Barracks Main Post Cemetery during a Memorial Day remembrance ceremony May 25, 2026. The ceremony honored fallen service members through commemorative remarks, wreath presentations by veterans and community organizations, a 21-gun salute by Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division, and musical tributes by the 25th Infantry Division Band, including the playing of “Taps.” see less | View Image Page

Photo By Nathan Wilkes | American flags mark the white marble headstones of fallen service members at Schofield...... read more read more

Soldiers, veterans, families and community members gathered to honor the service members who gave their lives in defense of the nation during a Memorial Day remembrance ceremony at the Schofield Barracks Main Post Cemetery on May 25, 2026.

Col. Rachel Sullivan, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua Yost led the ceremony, which featured commemorative remarks, musical tributes and wreath presentations from veterans and community organizations.

Before the ceremony began, Scouts from Scouting America Troops 24 and 32 and Packs 166 and 167 placed an American flag and a Hawaiian lei at each of the cemetery’s 2,118 gravesites.

Addressing the Scouts during her remarks, Sullivan thanked them for their role in honoring the fallen.

“Scouts, your service to those who rest here may seem small but what it represents is immense,” Sullivan said. “It represents the undying gratitude of a grateful nation and that is no small thing.”

Sullivan reflected on the significance of Memorial Day and the shared responsibility to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Each of us holds a list of names in our hearts that we remember on this day,” Sullivan said. “Together, we stand in solemn reflection, united by a shared purpose to honor the men and women who gave their lives in service to our nation.”

She encouraged attendees to remember the meaning behind the observance.

“Memorial Day is not just a day of remembrance, it is a day of gratitude, a day to pause and reflect on the sacrifices that have secured the freedoms we all enjoy,” Sullivan said.

Chaplain (Maj.) Richard Hill, community chaplain, delivered the invocation and emphasized the importance of honoring those who served.

“Today we acknowledge our profound duty to give thanks for the blessings of liberty, both civil and religious, that we so fully enjoy,” Hill said. “We join our nation in honoring our sons and daughters, the pride of our land, who gave their last full measure of devotion in a mighty endeavor to preserve our republic, our faith and our civilization.”

During the ceremony, the 25th Infantry Division Band performed the national anthem, “Taps” and “Aloha Oe.” A bugler from the band performed “Taps” following a 21-gun salute conducted by Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division.

Representatives from the Veterans of Foreign Wars, AMVETS Hawaii, the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Hawaii Rainbow Chapter 483, Wahiawa Rainbow Seniors and Gold Star families placed wreaths at the base of the cemetery flagpole in honor of the fallen.

Established in 1909, the Schofield Barracks Main Post Cemetery stands as a testament to the Army’s long-standing presence in the Pacific and serves as a final resting place for generations of service members and family members in Hawaii.