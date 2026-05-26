U.S. Army Hawaii commemorates fallen heroes on Memorial Day

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U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii leaders, Soldiers, veterans, family members and community partners gather for a Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at the Schofield Barracks Cemetery on May 25, 2026. The ceremony honored fallen service members through commemorative remarks, wreath presentations by veterans and community organizations, a 21-gun salute by Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division, and musical tributes by the 25th Infantry Division Band, including the playing of “Taps.”