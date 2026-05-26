Massachusetts National Guard and Mass. Gov. Honor Memorial Day

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BOSTON – Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey and Maj. Gen. Gary W. Keefe, the Adjutant General of the Massachusetts National Guard, presented Medals of Liberty and Fidelity during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Massachusetts State House, May 26, 2026.



The Medal of Liberty is presented to family members of servicemembers who died as a result of direct combat or training accidents while in service to the United States of America.



The Massachusetts Medal of Fidelity is presented to the Next of Kin of service members or veterans from the Commonwealth who died as a result of either combat-related post-traumatic stress disorder or other disorder approved by the Adjutant General. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton)