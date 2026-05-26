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    Massachusetts National Guard and Mass. Gov. Honor Memorial Day [Image 18 of 26]

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    Massachusetts National Guard and Mass. Gov. Honor Memorial Day

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton 

    Massachusetts National Guard Public Affairs

    BOSTON – Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey and Maj. Gen. Gary W. Keefe, the Adjutant General of the Massachusetts National Guard, presented Medals of Liberty and Fidelity during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Massachusetts State House, May 26, 2026.

    The Medal of Liberty is presented to family members of servicemembers who died as a result of direct combat or training accidents while in service to the United States of America.

    The Massachusetts Medal of Fidelity is presented to the Next of Kin of service members or veterans from the Commonwealth who died as a result of either combat-related post-traumatic stress disorder or other disorder approved by the Adjutant General. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 15:25
    Photo ID: 9707720
    VIRIN: 260526-Z-JK986-1278
    Resolution: 5537x3691
    Size: 6.08 MB
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Massachusetts National Guard and Mass. Gov. Honor Memorial Day [Image 26 of 26], by SFC Steven Eaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Massachusetts National Guard and Mass. Gov. Honor Memorial Day
    Massachusetts National Guard and Mass. Gov. Honor Memorial Day
    Massachusetts National Guard and Mass. Gov. Honor Memorial Day
    Massachusetts National Guard and Mass. Gov. Honor Memorial Day
    Massachusetts National Guard and Mass. Gov. Honor Memorial Day
    Massachusetts National Guard and Mass. Gov. Honor Memorial Day
    Massachusetts National Guard and Mass. Gov. Honor Memorial Day
    Massachusetts National Guard and Mass. Gov. Honor Memorial Day
    Massachusetts National Guard and Mass. Gov. Honor Memorial Day
    Massachusetts National Guard and Mass. Gov. Honor Memorial Day
    Massachusetts National Guard and Mass. Gov. Honor Memorial Day
    Massachusetts National Guard and Mass. Gov. Honor Memorial Day
    Massachusetts National Guard and Mass. Gov. Honor Memorial Day
    Massachusetts National Guard and Mass. Gov. Honor Memorial Day
    Massachusetts National Guard and Mass. Gov. Honor Memorial Day
    Massachusetts National Guard and Mass. Gov. Honor Memorial Day
    Massachusetts National Guard and Mass. Gov. Honor Memorial Day
    Massachusetts National Guard and Mass. Gov. Honor Memorial Day
    Massachusetts National Guard and Mass. Gov. Honor Memorial Day
    Massachusetts National Guard and Mass. Gov. Honor Memorial Day
    Massachusetts National Guard and Mass. Gov. Honor Memorial Day
    Massachusetts National Guard and Mass. Gov. Honor Memorial Day
    Massachusetts National Guard and Mass. Gov. Honor Memorial Day
    Massachusetts National Guard and Mass. Gov. Honor Memorial Day
    Massachusetts National Guard and Mass. Gov. Honor Memorial Day
    Massachusetts National Guard and Mass. Gov. Honor Memorial Day

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