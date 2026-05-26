BOSTON — Sgt. 1st Class (Ret.) Robert Bean, formerly of the 215th Army Band, Massachusetts National Guard, plays taps during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Massachusetts State House, May 26, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 15:25
|Photo ID:
|9707730
|VIRIN:
|260526-Z-JK986-1325
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.76 MB
|Location:
|BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Massachusetts National Guard and Mass. Gov. Honor Memorial Day [Image 26 of 26], by SFC Steven Eaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.