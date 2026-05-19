U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Security Forces Squadron participate in the 24-hour ruck event for Police Week at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 14, 2026. By continuously marching for an entire day, participants symbolize the nonstop, round-the-clock commitment that security forces have to protecting and serving their communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 03:57
|Photo ID:
|9706170
|VIRIN:
|260515-F-XJ093-1336
|Resolution:
|5447x3624
|Size:
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Police Week 2026: Remembrance Ruck [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.