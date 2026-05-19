Police Week 2026: Remembrance Ruck

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U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Security Forces Squadron participate in the 24-hour ruck event for Police Week at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 14, 2026. By continuously marching for an entire day, participants symbolize the nonstop, round-the-clock commitment that security forces have to protecting and serving their communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)