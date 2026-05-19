Police Week 2026: Remembrance Ruck

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Marlon Lewis, 100th Security Forces Squadron commander, speaks during the opening ceremony of the 24-hour ruck event during Police Week at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 14, 2026. This march honors the dedication, service, and ultimate sacrifice of law enforcement personnel and Defenders who have fallen in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)