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    Police Week 2026: Remembrance Ruck [Image 5 of 7]

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    Police Week 2026: Remembrance Ruck

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.26.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 100th Security Forces Squadron participate in the 24- hour ruck event for Police Week at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 14, 2026. This march honors the dedication, service, and ultimate sacrifice of law enforcement personnel and Defenders who have fallen in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 03:57
    Photo ID: 9706168
    VIRIN: 260514-F-XJ093-1188
    Resolution: 5784x3848
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Police Week 2026: Remembrance Ruck [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Police Week 2026: Remembrance Ruck
    Police Week 2026: Remembrance Ruck
    Police Week 2026: Remembrance Ruck
    Police Week 2026: Remembrance Ruck
    Police Week 2026: Remembrance Ruck
    Police Week 2026: Remembrance Ruck
    Police Week 2026: Remembrance Ruck

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