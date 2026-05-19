Police Week 2026: Remembrance Ruck

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Rain drips into a puddle during the 24-hour ruck event for Police Week at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 14, 2026. This event demonstrates resilience and solidarity, allowing current members to carry on physically for the fallen officers who no longer can. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)