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    Ikego Elementary School’s STEAM [Image 9 of 10]

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    Ikego Elementary School’s STEAM

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Randall Baucom 

    U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility Japan RMC (SRF-JRMC)

    A student directs a crane operator using specific hand and arm signals during Ikego Elementary School’s STEAM Day on May 15. (U.S. Navy photo by Randall Baucom)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 02:18
    Photo ID: 9706106
    VIRIN: 260515-N-JG616-1030
    Resolution: 5557x3969
    Size: 4.03 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Ikego Elementary School’s STEAM [Image 10 of 10], by Randall Baucom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ikego Elementary School’s STEAM Day
    Ikego Elementary School’s STEAM Day
    Ikego Elementary School’s STEAM Day
    Ikego Elementary School’s STEAM Day
    Ikego Elementary School’s STEAM Day
    Ikego Elementary School’s STEAM
    Ikego Elementary School’s STEAM Day
    Ikego Elementary School’s STEAM Day
    Ikego Elementary School’s STEAM
    Ikego Elementary School’s STEAM Day

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    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center personnel bring hands-on STEAM lessons to Ikego Elementary School

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    #SRF-JRMC
    #WeCanDoAnything!
    #NanDemoDekimasu!

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