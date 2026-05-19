Date Taken: 05.15.2026 Date Posted: 05.26.2026 02:18 Photo ID: 9706106 VIRIN: 260515-N-JG616-1030 Resolution: 5557x3969 Size: 4.03 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

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This work, Ikego Elementary School’s STEAM [Image 10 of 10], by Randall Baucom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.