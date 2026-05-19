Cmdr. David Reinhardt, U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center’s Waterfront Operations Officer, delivers opening remarks to the student body during Ikego Elementary School’s STEAM Day on May 15. (U.S. Navy photo by Randall Baucom)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 02:23
|Photo ID:
|9706089
|VIRIN:
|260515-N-JG616-1001
|Resolution:
|4955x3539
|Size:
|2.82 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ikego Elementary School’s STEAM Day [Image 10 of 10], by Randall Baucom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center personnel bring hands-on STEAM lessons to Ikego Elementary School
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