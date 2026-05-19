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Nathan Hall, from U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center’s Lifting & Handling Department’s Operations Division, teamed up with a Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Far East (NAVFAC-FE) crane crew to teach the fundamentals of heavy equipment operation during Ikego Elementary School’s STEAM Day on May 15. (U.S. Navy photo by Randall Baucom)