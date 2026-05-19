Daniel Lum, U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center’s Quality Assurance Director, challenges students to build multi-level, earthquake-resistant structures using straws and connectors during Ikego Elementary School’s STEAM Day on May 15. (U.S. Navy photo by Randall Baucom)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 02:19
|Photo ID:
|9706101
|VIRIN:
|260515-N-JG616-1022
|Resolution:
|7888x11043
|Size:
|7.57 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ikego Elementary School’s STEAM [Image 10 of 10], by Randall Baucom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center personnel bring hands-on STEAM lessons to Ikego Elementary School
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