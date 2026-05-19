Blue Ridge Firefighting Training

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Sailors participate in a firefighting drill aboard U.S. Seventh Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) while in Yokosuka, Japan, May 13, 2026. Damage control drills ensure Sailors are ready to rapidly respond to shipboard emergencies while in port and at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Damian Cook)