Sailors participate in a firefighting drill aboard U.S. Seventh Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) while in Yokosuka, Japan, May 13, 2026. Damage control drills ensure Sailors are ready to rapidly respond to shipboard emergencies while in port and at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Damian Cook)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2026 19:33
|Photo ID:
|9705553
|VIRIN:
|260513-N-TU814-1027
|Resolution:
|3792x2524
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Blue Ridge Firefighting Training [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Damian Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.