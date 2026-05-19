Blue Ridge Firefighting Training

Damage Controlman 1st Class Joshua Torrillo trains Sailors during a firefighting drill aboard U.S. Seventh Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) while in Yokosuka, Japan, May 13, 2026. Damage control drills ensure Blue Ridge remains ready to rapidly respond to ship casualties and bolster combat capabilities while in port. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Damian Cook)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2026 19:33
|Photo ID:
|9705549
|VIRIN:
|260513-N-TU814-1065
|Resolution:
|4534x3018
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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