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    Blue Ridge Firefighting Training [Image 2 of 4]

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    Blue Ridge Firefighting Training

    YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JAPAN

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Damian Cook 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    Machinist’s Mate Fireman Zhoufu Tan and Damage Controlman 3rd Class Yakwanai Singleton participate in a firefighting drill aboard U.S. Seventh Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) while in Yokosuka, Japan, May 13, 2026. Damage control drills ensure Blue Ridge remains ready to rapidly respond to ship casualties and bolster combat capabilities while in port. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Damian Cook)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 19:33
    Photo ID: 9705551
    VIRIN: 260513-N-TU814-1042
    Resolution: 4247x2827
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Blue Ridge Firefighting Training [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Damian Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    LCC-19
    USS Blue Ridge
    U.S. Navy
    Flagship

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