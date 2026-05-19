Blue Ridge Firefighting Training

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Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Samuel Soto participates in a firefighting drill aboard U.S. Seventh Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) while in Yokosuka, Japan, May 13, 2026. Damage control drills ensure Blue Ridge remains ready to rapidly respond to ship casualties and bolster combat capabilities while in port. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Damian Cook)