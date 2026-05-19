Date Taken: 05.24.2026 Date Posted: 05.25.2026 16:56 Photo ID: 9705262 VIRIN: 260524-N-LX264-3307 Resolution: 5712x4284 Size: 2.74 MB Location: US

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This work, Navy Band Northeast’s Crosswinds Woodwind Quintet enjoyed performing for members of the community at the West Shore Farmers Market during Harrisburg Navy Week and sharing a variety of classical and patriotic selections. [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Caleb Dinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.