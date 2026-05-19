Navy Band Northeast’s Crosswinds Woodwind Quintet enjoyed performing for members of the community at the West Shore Farmers Market during Harrisburg Navy Week and sharing a variety of classical and patriotic selections.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2026 16:56
|Photo ID:
|9705262
|VIRIN:
|260524-N-LX264-3307
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band Northeast’s Crosswinds Woodwind Quintet enjoyed performing for members of the community at the West Shore Farmers Market during Harrisburg Navy Week and sharing a variety of classical and patriotic selections. [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Caleb Dinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.