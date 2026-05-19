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    Navy Band Northeast’s Crosswinds Woodwind Quintet enjoyed performing for members of the community at the West Shore Farmers Market during Harrisburg Navy Week and sharing a variety of classical and patriotic selections. [Image 4 of 4]

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    Navy Band Northeast’s Crosswinds Woodwind Quintet enjoyed performing for members of the community at the West Shore Farmers Market during Harrisburg Navy Week and sharing a variety of classical and patriotic selections.

    UNITED STATES

    05.24.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caleb Dinger 

    Navy Band Northeast

    Navy Band Northeast’s Crosswinds Woodwind Quintet enjoyed performing for members of the community at the West Shore Farmers Market during Harrisburg Navy Week and sharing a variety of classical and patriotic selections.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 16:56
    Photo ID: 9705260
    VIRIN: 260524-N-LX264-7778
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Band Northeast’s Crosswinds Woodwind Quintet enjoyed performing for members of the community at the West Shore Farmers Market during Harrisburg Navy Week and sharing a variety of classical and patriotic selections. [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Caleb Dinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Band Northeast’s Crosswinds Woodwind Quintet enjoyed performing for members of the community at the West Shore Farmers Market during Harrisburg Navy Week and sharing a variety of classical and patriotic selections.
    Navy Band Northeast’s Crosswinds Woodwind Quintet enjoyed performing for members of the community at the West Shore Farmers Market during Harrisburg Navy Week and sharing a variety of classical and patriotic selections.
    Navy Band Northeast’s Crosswinds Woodwind Quintet enjoyed performing for members of the community at the West Shore Farmers Market during Harrisburg Navy Week and sharing a variety of classical and patriotic selections.
    Navy Band Northeast’s Crosswinds Woodwind Quintet enjoyed performing for members of the community at the West Shore Farmers Market during Harrisburg Navy Week and sharing a variety of classical and patriotic selections.

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