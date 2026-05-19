(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oregon Army National Guard Engineers Mobilize for Africa Mission [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Oregon Army National Guard Engineers Mobilize for Africa Mission

    WARRENTON, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2026

    Photo by Capt. Ehren Castle 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A soldier assigned to the 234th Army Band prepares to play the trombone during the mobilization ceremony for the 442nd Engineer Utilities Detachment, Oregon Army National Guard, at Camp Rilea Armed Forces Training Center, Warrenton, Oregon, May 3, 2026. The 442nd EUD is deploying for a year-long mobilization in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, where the unit will provide vertical and horizontal construction support to military installations throughout the region. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Ehren Castle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.24.2026 16:56
    Photo ID: 9704581
    VIRIN: 260503-F-CH590-6878
    Resolution: 8110x5605
    Size: 8.54 MB
    Location: WARRENTON, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon Army National Guard Engineers Mobilize for Africa Mission [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Ehren Castle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Oregon Army National Guard Engineers Mobilize for Africa Mission
    Oregon Army National Guard Engineers Mobilize for Africa Mission
    Oregon Army National Guard Engineers Mobilize for Africa Mission
    Oregon Army National Guard Engineers Mobilize for Africa Mission
    Oregon Army National Guard Engineers Mobilize for Africa Mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Oregon Army National Guard Engineers Mobilize For Africa Mission

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Deployment
    Oregon National Guard
    Engineers
    AFRICOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery