A soldier assigned to the 234th Army Band prepares to play the trombone during the mobilization ceremony for the 442nd Engineer Utilities Detachment, Oregon Army National Guard, at Camp Rilea Armed Forces Training Center, Warrenton, Oregon, May 3, 2026. The 442nd EUD is deploying for a year-long mobilization in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, where the unit will provide vertical and horizontal construction support to military installations throughout the region. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Ehren Castle)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2026 16:56
|Photo ID:
|9704581
|VIRIN:
|260503-F-CH590-6878
|Resolution:
|8110x5605
|Size:
|8.54 MB
|Location:
|WARRENTON, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Oregon Army National Guard Engineers Mobilize for Africa Mission [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Ehren Castle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Oregon Army National Guard Engineers Mobilize For Africa Mission
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