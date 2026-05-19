Oregon Army National Guard Engineers Mobilize for Africa Mission

Photo By Capt. Ehren Castle | Soldiers assigned to the 442nd Engineer Utilities Detachment, Oregon Army National Guard, stand in formation during their mobilization ceremony at Camp Rilea Armed Forces Training Center, Warrenton, Oregon, May 3, 2026. The 442nd EUD is deploying for a year-long mobilization in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, where the unit will provide vertical and horizontal construction support to military installations throughout the region. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Ehren Castle) see less | View Image Page

Family members, fellow soldiers, and community supporters gathered at Camp Rilea Armed Forces Training Center on May 3, 2026, to formally bid farewell to the Oregon Army National Guard's 442nd Engineer Utilities Detachment (EUD) as the unit conducted a formal mobilization ceremony, as the Soldiers prepared to depart for a year-long deployment in support of U.S. Africa Command's mission in the Horn of Africa.

The mobilization ceremony was held at the Camp Rilea Armed Forces Training Center, near Warrenton, Oregon, and was presided over by Brig. Gen. Philip DeMontigny, Assistant Adjunct General-Army, with remarks from Col. Russell Gibson, 82nd Troop Command Brigade Commander. The 234th Army Band provided musical honors, marking the occasion with the solemnity and pride befitting Oregon's soldiers' service.

The 442nd EUD, composed of U.S. Army Engineers, will deploy to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, operating as part of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA). The unit will provide vertical and horizontal construction support to military installations throughout the region, directly advancing U.S. Africa Command's efforts to build partner capacity, promote regional stability, and counter violent extremist organizations across the continent.

“While you’re there, you’ll build, you’ll repair, you’ll improve the infrastructure, and you’ll solve problems,” DeMontigny said. “In doing so, you’ll help support the base, sustain our operations on the Horn, and help create conditions for the success of the mission.”

Every soldier in the detachment volunteered for this mission. Many came from outside the 442nd and completed cross-training to earn the unit's 12-series engineer military occupational specialty.

“It’s a complete volunteer deployment,” said Capt. Ryan Dobler, the unit’s construction operations officer, from Cornelius, Oregon. “A lot of people came from outside of 442, and a lot of them didn’t organically have our 12-series MOS (Military Occupational Skill). The ability of the unit to cross-train, learn, adapt, and become one cohesive unit was really, really cool to see.”

Dobler, who will assist the detachment commander, Maj. Emilie Anderson, who completed construction designs and managed schedules, labor, and material estimates, described a mission environment unlike standard stateside operations.

“There are a lot of variety missions — it’s very fast-paced,” Dobler said. “Our customer gives us a napkin sketch, and we have to take it from that napkin sketch to something in reality, whether it’s force protection or meeting the installation’s needs.”

Soldiers trained extensively in the lead-up to the deployment, including three weeks at the Raymond F.Rees Training Center in eastern Oregon. Teams tackled live construction projects — removing and replacing sidewalks, building overhead cover, converting buildings into usable office spaces, and using heavy equipment to clear a riverbed for infantry training. The work mirrored the kind of real-world construction they will execute downrange.

“I’m excited,” said Staff Sgt. Rebecca Warden is a squad leader in the unit. “I’m a little nervous about the unknown, but I’m excited to get there, get into a good routine, and get the mission done.”

CJTF-HOA conducts operations across the Horn of Africa to enhance partner-nation capabilities, promote regional stability, deter conflict, and protect U.S. and coalition interests.CJTF-HOA conducts operations across the Horn of Africa to enhance partner-nation capabilities, promote regional stability, deter conflict, and protect U.S. and coalition interests. The 442nd EUD’s engineering expertise will directly support those objectives by improving infrastructure at military installations across the region.