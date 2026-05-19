Oregon Army National Guard Engineers Mobilize for Africa Mission

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Soldiers assigned to the 442nd Engineer Utilities Detachment, Oregon Army National Guard, reunite with family members following their mobilization ceremony at Camp Rilea Armed Forces Training Center, Warrenton, Oregon, May 3, 2026. The 442nd EUD is deploying for a year-long mobilization in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, where the unit will provide vertical and horizontal construction support to military installations throughout the region. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Ehren Castle)