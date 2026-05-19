A soldier assigned to the 442nd Engineer Utilities Detachment, Oregon Army National Guard, embraces a family member during the receiving line following their mobilization ceremony at Camp Rilea Armed Forces Training Center, Warrenton, Oregon, May 3, 2026. The 442nd EUD is deploying for a year-long mobilization in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, where the unit will provide vertical and horizontal construction support to military installations throughout the region. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Ehren Castle)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2026 16:56
|Photo ID:
|9704575
|VIRIN:
|260503-F-CH590-9230
|Resolution:
|4549x3033
|Size:
|3.2 MB
|Location:
|WARRENTON, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Oregon Army National Guard Engineers Mobilize for Africa Mission [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Ehren Castle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Oregon Army National Guard Engineers Mobilize For Africa Mission
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