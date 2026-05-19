Oregon Army National Guard Engineers Mobilize for Africa Mission

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A soldier assigned to the 442nd Engineer Utilities Detachment, Oregon Army National Guard, embraces a family member during the receiving line following their mobilization ceremony at Camp Rilea Armed Forces Training Center, Warrenton, Oregon, May 3, 2026. The 442nd EUD is deploying for a year-long mobilization in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, where the unit will provide vertical and horizontal construction support to military installations throughout the region. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Ehren Castle)