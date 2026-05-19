SecWar Delivers Keynote Address at USMA Commencement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Newly commissioned U.S. Army 2nd Lt's toss their covers at the conclusion of the U.S. Military Academy graduation ceremony for the Class of 2026, at Michie Stadium, West Point, NY, May 23, 2026. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Brann)