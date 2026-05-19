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    SecWar Delivers Keynote Address at USMA Commencement [Image 3 of 9]

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    SecWar Delivers Keynote Address at USMA Commencement

    WEST POINT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Brann 

    Office of the Secretary of War Public Affairs           

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth touches the Marshall Plaque prior to the U.S. Military Academy graduation ceremony for the Class of 2026, at Michie Stadium, West Point, NY, May 23, 2026. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Brann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.23.2026 17:38
    Photo ID: 9703925
    VIRIN: 260523-D-XO220-1824
    Resolution: 3016x4524
    Size: 3.43 MB
    Location: WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SecWar Delivers Keynote Address at USMA Commencement [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Eric Brann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SecWar Delivers Keynote Address at USMA Commencement
    SecWar Delivers Keynote Address at USMA Commencement
    SecWar Delivers Keynote Address at USMA Commencement
    SecWar Delivers Keynote Address at USMA Commencement
    SecWar Delivers Keynote Address at USMA Commencement
    SecWar Delivers Keynote Address at USMA Commencement
    SecWar Delivers Keynote Address at USMA Commencement
    SecWar Delivers Keynote Address at USMA Commencement
    SecWar Delivers Keynote Address at USMA Commencement

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    USMA
    Commencement
    Pete Hegseth
    Class of 2026
    SECWAR
    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth

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