Secretary of War Pete Hegseth signs the U.S. Military Academy guest book prior to the USMA graduation ceremony for the Class of 2026, at Michie Stadium, West Point, NY, May 23, 2026. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Brann)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2026 17:38
|Photo ID:
|9703924
|VIRIN:
|260523-D-XO220-1703
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.64 MB
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SecWar Delivers Keynote Address at USMA Commencement [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Eric Brann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.