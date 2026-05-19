SecWar Delivers Keynote Address at USMA Commencement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Military Academy Cadets listen to Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s remarks during the USMA graduation ceremony for the Class of 2026, at Michie Stadium, West Point, NY, May 23, 2026. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Brann)