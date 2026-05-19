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    Sgt. 1st Class Cordeiro Unit Memorial Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

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    Sgt. 1st Class Cordeiro Unit Memorial Ceremony

    KINGWOOD, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ariana Shuemake 

    Joint Force Headquarters - West Virginia National Guard

    West Virginia National Guard Soldiers attend a memorial ceremony for Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Joel Cordeiro in the Chapel at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia, May 16, 2026. Cordeiro served from August 2000 until his death Jan. 18, 2026, and was assigned to Detachment 1, Army Interagency Training and Education Center, at the time of his passing. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Cat. Michael Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.23.2026 12:24
    Photo ID: 9703809
    VIRIN: 260516-Z-VE298-2016
    Resolution: 5226x3733
    Size: 13.18 MB
    Location: KINGWOOD, WEST VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sgt. 1st Class Cordeiro Unit Memorial Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Ariana Shuemake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Sgt. 1st Class Cordeiro Unit Memorial Ceremony
    Sgt. 1st Class Cordeiro Unit Memorial Ceremony
    Sgt. 1st Class Cordeiro Unit Memorial Ceremony
    Sgt. 1st Class Cordeiro Unit Memorial Ceremony
    Sgt. 1st Class Cordeiro Unit Memorial Ceremony

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