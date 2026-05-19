West Virginia National Guard Soldiers attend a memorial ceremony for Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Joel Cordeiro in the Chapel at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia, May 16, 2026. Cordeiro served from August 2000 until his death Jan. 18, 2026, and was assigned to Detachment 1, Army Interagency Training and Education Center, at the time of his passing. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Cat. Michael Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2026 12:24
|Photo ID:
|9703807
|VIRIN:
|260516-Z-VE298-2007
|Resolution:
|6272x4480
|Size:
|15.5 MB
|Location:
|KINGWOOD, WEST VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. 1st Class Cordeiro Unit Memorial Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Ariana Shuemake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.