Sgt. 1st Class Cordeiro Unit Memorial Ceremony

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West Virginia National Guard Soldiers attend a memorial ceremony for Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Joel Cordeiro in the Chapel at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia, May 16, 2026. Cordeiro served from August 2000 until his death Jan. 18, 2026, and was assigned to Detachment 1, Army Interagency Training and Education Center, at the time of his passing. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Cat. Michael Garcia)