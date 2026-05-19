Memorial Day 2026 at Ardennes American Cemetery

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NEUPRE, BELGIUM (May 23, 2026) The Honorable Bill White, U.S. Ambassador to Belgium and Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa and commander of NATO Allied Land Command, attended a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Ardennes American Cemetery with the representative of the King of the Belgians and the Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxime Prévot in Neupré, Belgium, May 23, 2026. This ceremony honors the lives and legacies of fallen U.S. and allied service members that paid the ultimate sacrifice in the service of their countries.