Memorial Day Ceremony 2026 at Ardennes American Cemetery

NEUPRE, BELGIUM (May 23, 2026) Servicemembers of the U.S. Garrison Benelux take part in a ceremony at the Ardennes American Cemetery in Neupré, Belgium, May 23, 2026, during Memorial weekend. This ceremony honors the lives and legacies of fallen U.S. and allied service members that paid the ultimate sacrifice in the service of their countries.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2026 10:53
|Photo ID:
|9703798
|VIRIN:
|260523-O-DY521-9913
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|3.57 MB
|Location:
|BE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
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