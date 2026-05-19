Memorial Day 2026 at Ardennes American Cemetery

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NEUPRE, BELGIUM (May 23, 2026) The Honorable Bill White, U.S. Ambassador to Belgium, delivers a speech among hundreds of attendees during Memorial weekend at the Ardennes American Cemetery in Neupré, Belgium, May 23, 2026. This ceremony honors the lives and legacies of fallen U.S. and allied service members that paid the ultimate sacrifice in the service of their countries.